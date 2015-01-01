SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Adhia A, Pugh D, Lucas R, Rogers M, Kelley J, Bekemeier B. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/josh.13406

PMID

37859302

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence (SV) is a serious public health concern, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ+) youth report higher rates than their heterosexual and cisgender peers. This qualitative study aimed to understand LGBTQ+ students' perspectives on how middle and high school environments can better prevent and address SV.

METHODS: In partnership with a school-based LGBTQ+ support group in Washington State, we recruited 31 LGTBQ+ students ages 13-18 for virtual interviews (n = 24) and for providing text-based answers to interview questions (n = 7). We used inductive thematic analysis to analyze data and identify themes.

RESULTS: To prevent and respond to SV, students highlighted schools having: (1) access to gender-neutral spaces; (2) LGBTQ+ competency training for staff; (3) enforcement of school policies (eg, SV, anti-bullying) and accountability; (4) LGBTQ+-competent mental health support; and (5) comprehensive sexual health education that addresses LGBTQ+ relationships and SV. IMPLICATIONS FOR SCHOOL HEALTH POLICY, PRACTICE, AND EQUITY: Students expressed the need for changes in school physical and social environments to address SV among LGBTQ+ youth.

CONCLUSIONS: Incorporating youth perspectives, particularly LGBTQ+ youth at high risk of SV, can help schools implement strategies that are supported by youth and thus potentially more sustainable and effective.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual violence; sexual and gender minorities; school climate; LGBTQ+ youth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print