Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence (SV) is a serious public health concern, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ+) youth report higher rates than their heterosexual and cisgender peers. This qualitative study aimed to understand LGBTQ+ students' perspectives on how middle and high school environments can better prevent and address SV.



METHODS: In partnership with a school-based LGBTQ+ support group in Washington State, we recruited 31 LGTBQ+ students ages 13-18 for virtual interviews (n = 24) and for providing text-based answers to interview questions (n = 7). We used inductive thematic analysis to analyze data and identify themes.



RESULTS: To prevent and respond to SV, students highlighted schools having: (1) access to gender-neutral spaces; (2) LGBTQ+ competency training for staff; (3) enforcement of school policies (eg, SV, anti-bullying) and accountability; (4) LGBTQ+-competent mental health support; and (5) comprehensive sexual health education that addresses LGBTQ+ relationships and SV. IMPLICATIONS FOR SCHOOL HEALTH POLICY, PRACTICE, AND EQUITY: Students expressed the need for changes in school physical and social environments to address SV among LGBTQ+ youth.



CONCLUSIONS: Incorporating youth perspectives, particularly LGBTQ+ youth at high risk of SV, can help schools implement strategies that are supported by youth and thus potentially more sustainable and effective.

Language: en