Abstract

Traumatic brain injury is a heterogeneous condition, and subgroups of patients with different patterns of injury, severity, and outcomes have been identified. 1

This heterogeneity can limit the ability of clinical studies to show a benefit of management strategies, which might be efficacious in only a subset of patients. Measurement of intracranial pressure and brain oxygen tissue pressure (PbtO2) can help to identify a secondary injury after traumatic brain injury in a potentially reversible stage. Thus, a dual-monitoring approach has been suggested as an important decision-making strategy during early critical care of these patients. A feasibility trial has shown that the dual system can help to reduce brain tissue hypoxia.

