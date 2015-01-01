Abstract

FINDINGS from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) have provided valuable insight into the descriptive epidemiology of diseases and injuries for many countries over time. GBD 2019 approximates incidence, prevalence, and years of life lived with disability (YLDs) for more than 350 unique diseases and injuries for 204 countries and territories from 1990 to 2019. Among these diseases and injuries is spinal cord injury, a debilitating neurological condition that can result in lifelong disability and costly medical care, which has become a global health priority owing to the preventability of some injuries. GBD investigators have previously reported on the global, regional, and national burden of spinal cord injury from 1990 to 2016, and since then, two articles have independently reported on changes in the incidence, prevalence, and YLDs for spinal cord injury using GBD 2019 data: one study by Ding and colleagues, published in November, 2022, and a second by the GBD Spinal Cord Injuries Collaborators, published in The Lancet Neurology. Both studies concluded that, despite increasing occurrence of spinal cord injury due to population growth and a shift in spinal cord injury towards older adults over time, overall age-standardised incidence, prevalence, and YLDs rates changed minimally between 1990 and 2019.

