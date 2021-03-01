Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behaviour is the cause of half of all violent deaths. It is considered to be a public health problem with one million victims a year. Suicide attempt is the most important risk factor. In Colombia, in 2017 the suicide attempt rate was 51.8/100,000 inhabitants, and the fatality rate reached 10.0/100,000. The objective is to identify suicide attempt factors associated with death and determine survival after the attempt for 2 years. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Retrospective cohort study and survival analysis. A total of 42,594 records of the suicide attempt surveillance system databases and 325 records of death by suicide in 2016 and 2017 were analysed. The risk factors were examined and a χ(2)-test and multivariate analysis and logistic regression were performed. Cumulative survival probability was calculated using the Kaplan-Meier method. A Cox regression model was applied to determine the proportional relationship of the suicide attempt variables that are related to suicide.



RESULTS: Men die by suicide 4.5 times more often than women. One in four suicide victims had made at least one prior suicide attempt. The attempt factors related with death by suicide were: male gender (HR = 2.99; 95% CI, 2.27-3.92), adulthood (over 29 years, HR = 2.38; 95% CI, 1.90-2.99), living in a rural area (HR = 2.56; 95% CI, 2.04-3.20), chronic disease history (HR = 2.43; 95% CI, 1.66-3.57) and depression disorder (HR = 1.94; 95% CI, 1.55-2.41). Some 50% of suicide deaths occur up to 560 days after the suicide attempt.



CONCLUSIONS: The risk of suicide is highest in male patients, with a history of depression, chronic illness and exposure to heavy workloads.

