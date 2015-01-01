Abstract

The inclusion of the "gender identity" field in the Brazilian violence surveillance system, although representing a step forward, still has limitations that may compromise epidemiological data validity. Existing response options for victims' identities do not adequately cover the diversity of this analysis category, resulting in classification biases. Additionally, the absence of options for cisgender identities reflects an approach that naturalizes these identities, while trans identities are considered deviant and subject to surveillance. To overcome these limitations, it is imperative to adopt a broader understanding of gender as a social and performative construction. This requires a reassessment of social structures and data collection instruments. In this context of discussion, this theoretical-methodological essay aims to reflect on gender identity measurement in the Reporting Diseases System interpersonal and self-inflicted violence surveillance system, taking as frameworks the theoretical conceptions about gender as a performative act and the foundations of validity in epidemiological investigations.

Language: pt