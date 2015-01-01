|
Citation
|
Vaskinn A, Rokicki J, Bell C, Tesli N, Bang N, Hjell G, Fischer-Vieler T, Haukvik UK, Friestad C. Schizophr. Bull. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, Publisher Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37861424
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND HYPOTHESIS: Reduced social cognition has been reported in individuals who have committed interpersonal violence. It is unclear if individuals with schizophrenia and a history of violence have larger impairments than violent individuals without psychosis and non-violent individuals with schizophrenia. We examined social cognition in two groups with violent offenses, comparing their performance to non-violent individuals with schizophrenia and healthy controls. STUDY DESIGN: Two social cognitive domains were assessed in four groups: men with a schizophrenia spectrum disorder with (SSD-V, n = 27) or without (SSD-NV, n = 42) a history of violence, incarcerated men serving preventive detention sentences (V, n = 22), and healthy male controls (HC, n = 76). Theory of mind (ToM) was measured with the Movie for the Assessment of Social Cognition (MASC), body emotion perception with Emotion in Biological Motion (EmoBio) test. STUDY RESULTS: Kruskal-Wallis H-tests revealed overall group differences for social cognition. SSD-V had a global and clinically significant social cognitive impairment. V had a specific impairment, for ToM. Binary logistic regressions predicting violence category membership from social cognition and psychosis (SSD status) were conducted. The model with best fit, explaining 18%-25% of the variance, had ToM as the only predictor.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggression; violence; affect perception; emotion processing; perspective-taking; theory of mind