Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients presenting to Emergency Department (ED) with self-harm are recognized to be at high risk of suicide and other causes of death in the immediate period following ED presentation. It is also recognized that there is a large variation in the management and care pathways that these patients experience at EDs. AIMS: This study asks if there is a significant variation in mortality risk according to hospital attended and if this is explained by differences in care management.



METHODS: Population-wide data from the Northern Ireland Registry of Self-Harm from April 2012 were linked with centrally held mortality records to December 2019, providing data on self-harm type and ED care. Cox proportional hazards models analyzed mortality risk, coded as suicide, all-external causes and all-cause mortality.



RESULTS: Analysis of the 64,350 ED presentations for self-harm by 30,011 individuals confirmed a marked variation across EDs in proportion of patients receiving mental health assessment and likelihood of admission to general and psychiatric wards. There was a significant variation in suicide risk following attendance according to ED attended with the three-fold range between the lowest (HR(adj) 0.32 95% CIs 0.16, 0.67) and highest. These differences persisted even after adjustment for patient characteristics, variation in types of self-harm, and care management at the ED.



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that while the management of self-harm cases in the ED is important, it is the availability and access to, and level of engagement with, the subsequent management and care in the community rather than the immediate care at EDs that is most critical for patients presenting to ED with self-harm. However, the initial care in ED is an important gateway in initiating referrals to these services.

Language: en