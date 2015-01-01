Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Poisonings commonly bring cats and dogs to veterinary emergency facilities. This retrospective study aimed to analyze clinical signs, confirmed or suspected toxicants, treatments, and outcomes of feline poisoning cases presented over 5 years to the emergency service of a small animal referral center.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Medical records of 166 cats were evaluated for a history of confirmed or presumed poisoning, suspected toxicant, clinical signs, treatment, and outcome. Poisoning probability was determined using patient history, clinical findings, observation, toxicologic examination, and, in some cases, gastric contents.



RESULTS: Most cats were hospitalized (94.0%) due to poisoning with mostly unknown toxicants (48.2%), rodenticides (21.1%), and various toxic plants (12.0%), followed by antiparasitics (6.0%), chemicals (6.0%), drugs (4.2%), tetrahydrocannabinol (1.2%), or inhaled smoke (1.2%). Patients presented predominantly with neurologic deficits (68.7%), reduced general condition (60.2%), and hypothermia (43.4%). The survival rate was 88.6%. Most cats (93.2%) showed no apparent complications at the time of discharge from the hospital. Toxicant-related complications (48.2%) included thermodysregulation (22.9%), central nervous system signs (18.7%), respiratory issues (7.2%), nephrotoxicity (6.0%), gastrointestinal complications (4.8%), evidence of hepatic failure (4.8%), and hemorrhage (1.8%).



CONCLUSION: In this study, the causative toxicant remained unidentified in many cases. Known poisonings were mostly caused by rodenticides. Neurological signs were the most common clinical presentation. Survival rates were high and comparable with those reported by others.

Language: en