Abstract

During rapid urbanization and increase in motorization, it becomes particularly important to understand the relationships between traffic safety and risk factors in order to provide targeted improvements and policy recommendations. Violations and police enforcement are key variables, but the endogenous relationship between crashes and violations has made these variables unreliable and has limited their use. To manage this problem, this study developed a systematic approach for the joint modeling of crashes and violations to identify crash and violation hotspots and examine the mechanisms underlying macro-level contributing factors. Socio-economic, road network, public facility, traffic enforcement, and land use intensity data from 115 towns in Suzhou, China, were collected as independent variables. A bivariate negative binomial spatial conditional autoregressive model (BNB-CAR) and the potential for safety improvement (PSI) method were adopted to identify crash-prone and violation-prone areas, and an interpretable machine learning framework was applied to explore the factors' effects by area.



RESULTS showed that the proposed framework was able to accurately identify problem areas and quantify the impact of key factors, which, in Suzhou, were the number of traffic police and their daily patrol time. Considering such enforcement-related information provided important insights into reducing crash and violation frequency; for example, keeping the number of traffic police and daily patrol time under certain thresholds (number of police lower than 11 and patrol time lower than 2.3 h in this sample) was as effective as increasing these numbers for reducing the probability of high-crash and high-violation areas. The proposed approach can help traffic administrators identify the key contributing factors, especially enforcement factors, in crash-prone and violation-prone areas and provide guidelines for improvement.

