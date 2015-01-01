Abstract

BACKGROUND: Harm-reduction (i.e., non-abstinent recovery) approaches to substance use treatment have garnered increasing attention. Reduced levels of alcohol consumption post-treatment have been associated with better psychosocial functioning and physical health, yet less is known regarding differences in brain structures associated with varying levels of alcohol consumption. This study investigated regional cortical volumes after alcohol use disorder (AUD) treatment among individuals who achieved complete abstinence and those who returned to lower and higher levels of consumption.



METHODS: Data were collected from individuals with AUD (n = 68) approximately 8 months after the initiation of treatment. Using risk drinking levels defined by the World Health Organization, participants were classified as abstaining (AB) or relapsing with low (RL) or higher (RH) levels. Data were also obtained from 34 age-matched light/non-drinking controls (LN). All participants completed a 1.5 T magnetic resonance imaging session and volumes for 34 bilateral cortical regions of interest were quantitated with FreeSurfer. Generalized linear models were used to examine group differences in cortical volume. All group findings are significant at an FDR-corrected value of 0.018.



RESULTS: Adjusting for age and intracranial volume, significant group differences were found in 13/34 cortical regions. AB showed greater volumes than RL in 2/13 regions and RH in 6/13 regions. RH demonstrated significantly smaller volumes than LN in 12/13 ROIs, whereas RL differed from LN in 9/13 regions. RH and RL differed in only two cortical regions.



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals who consumed low-risk levels of alcohol post-treatment exhibited regional cortical volumes more similar to abstainers than individuals who returned to higher-risk levels. This suggests that low-risk levels of alcohol consumption are associated with brain integrity that is comparable to that seen with complete abstinence. Given the previously demonstrated improvement in psychosocial and physical health with reduced levels of alcohol consumption post-treatment, harm reduction may be a beneficial and more attainable goal for some individuals with AUD who are seeking treatment.

