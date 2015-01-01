Abstract

Commuting accidents account for 48% of work-related accidents in Malaysia. However, commuting accidents among health care workers are understudied and formally reported commuting accident numbers among nurses are likely to be an underestimate of actual numbers. This is the first study in Malaysia to attempt to establish the true incidence and associated factors for commuting accidents among nurses in Malaysia. A cross-sectional study was conducted to determine the true incidence of commuting accidents and its associated factors among public hospital nurses in Selangor, Malaysia. A validated and pilot-tested self-reported questionnaires were distributed to all nurses via an online-based platform. This study found a significant difference between the incidence of formally reported and self-reported commuting accidents from 2018 to 2022, with incidence rates ranging between 0.3 and 8.6 per 1000 nurses. Multivariable logistic regression showed that nurses working in district hospitals had lower odds to be involved in commuting accidents, while nurses working in clinical departments and traveling longer distances between home and workplaces had increased odds of commuting accidents.

