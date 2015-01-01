Abstract

OBJECTIVES: A critical asset to post-assault care of survivors is support from sexual assault crisis counsellors (SACCs). We sought to elucidate variation in implementation between California counties in SACC accompaniment during Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE).



METHODS: SACC attendance data from 2019 was obtained from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES). To assess SACC attendance rates during SAFEs, we requested SAFE quantity data from sheriffs and public health departments, the State Forensic Bureau, and the California Department of Justice (DOJ), but all requests were unanswered or denied. We also sought SAFE data from District Attorneys (DAs) in each county, and received responses from Marin and Contra Costa Counties. To estimate numbers of SAFEs per county, we gathered crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI's) Uniform Crime Reporting Program and OpenJustice, a transparency initiative by the California DOJ. For each data source, we compared SACC attendance to SAFE quantities and incidences of sexual assault statewide.



RESULTS: At the state level, data on SACC attendance per CalOES and DOJ archival data on sexual assault were used to approximate relative rates of SACC accompaniment at SAFEs; 83% (30 of 36) of counties had values <50%. The joint sexual assault crisis centre for Contra Costa and Marin Counties reported that 140 SACCs were dispatched in 2019, while DAs in Contra Costa and Marin reported completion of 87 SAFEs in 2019, for a calculated SACC accompaniment rate of 161%. Proxy data sourced from FBI and DOJ crime statistics displayed significant inconsistencies, and DOJ data was internally inconsistent.



CONCLUSIONS: SACC accompaniment at SAFEs appears to be low in most California counties, however, limited data accessibility and data discrepancies and inaccuracies (e.g., rates over 100%) prevented reliable determination of SACC accompaniment rates during SAFEs. Substantial improvements in data accuracy and transparency are needed to ensure survivors' adequate access to resources.

