Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with extensive burns are critically ill and have long treatment periods. Length of stay (LOS) is a good measure for assessing treatment. This study sought to identify predictors of prolonged LOS in patients with extensive burns (≥50% TBSA).



METHODS: This retrospective multicenter cohort study included adults aged ≥ 18 years who survived extensive burns in three burn centers in Eastern China between January 2016 and June 2022. Epidemiological, demographic and clinical outcomes data were extracted from electronic medical records and compared between patients with/without prolonged LOS, which was defined as LOS greater than the median. Logistic regression analysis was used to identify predictors of prolonged LOS.



RESULTS: The study sample included 321 patients, of whom 156 (48.6%) had an LOS of 58 days (IQR 41.0-77.0). Univariate regression analysis showed that increased total burn area and increased full-thickness burn area; electrical, chemical and other burns; increased erythrocytes, leukocytes, platelets or serum creatinine within 24 h of admission; concomitant inhalation injury, pulmonary edema, sepsis, bloodstream infection, wound infection, pulmonary infection, urinary tract infection, or HB < 70 g/L during hospitalization were associated with prolonged LOS in patients with extensive burns. Increased number of surgical operations, mechanical ventilation and renal replacement therapy were also associated with prolonged LOS (P < 0.05 or P < 0.001). Multivariate regression analysis revealed that increased total burn area (ratio 1.032, 95%CI 1.01-1.055; P = 0.004), electrical and chemical or other burns (3.282, 1.335-8.073; P = 0.01), development of wound infection (2.653 1.285-5.481; P = 0.008) and increased number of operative procedures (1.714, 1.388-2.116, P < 0.001) were significant predictors.



CONCLUSIONS: Increased area of full-thickness burn,occurrence of electrical and chemical or other burns,occurrence of wound infection and increased number of surgeries are the best predictors of prolonged LOS in patients with extensive burns. Clarifying relevant predictors of burn patients' LOS provides a reliable reference for clinical treatment.

