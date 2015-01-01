Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Young people are at risk of developing mental health disorders. Depression, anxiety, and behavioral problems are among the primary causes of illness and impairment among teenagers. Suicide is the fourth highest cause of mortality in those aged 15 to 29. This study aimed to assess the determinants of mental health among children in Ethiopia.



METHODS: Online databases were searched from inception until March 2023. Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses 2020 was used in this review. Subgroup analysis, I(2) test, funnel plot, and Egger's test were performed. Pooled odds ratios (OR) were calculated.



RESULT: Fourteen studies were included in the meta-analysis. The pooled prevalence of mental illnesses among Ethiopian children was 24.68% (95% CI: 19.99%-32.38%). Having previous child abuse history (OR: 5.65; 95% CI: 4.32-7.39), poor socio-economic status (OR: 1.94; 95% CI: 1.24-3.04), urban residence (OR: 1.93; 95% CI:1.39-2.67), and being male (OR: 1.65; 95% CI: 1.15-2.38) were determinants of childhood mental illness in Ethiopia.



CONCLUSION: and Recommendations: Mental disorders are highly prevalent in children with a history of child abuse, and a strong legislative body must be established to prosecute child abusers. Interventions that focus on gender equality in education and the creation of a safe environment for poor urban children are suggested.

