Mitiku KW, Tegegne E, Amsalu M, Habtegiorgis SD, Melaku B. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37864448
INTRODUCTION: Young people are at risk of developing mental health disorders. Depression, anxiety, and behavioral problems are among the primary causes of illness and impairment among teenagers. Suicide is the fourth highest cause of mortality in those aged 15 to 29. This study aimed to assess the determinants of mental health among children in Ethiopia.
Children; mental health; depression; anxiety; mental disorder; mental illness