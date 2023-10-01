|
Gao Y, Liang C, Liu X, Bai R, Xing S. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing
37865345
BACKGROUND: Adversity in childhood increases the risk of psychopathology, perhaps by influencing sensitivity to recent stressful life events (SLEs). However, little is known about the stress-sensitizing effect of childhood adversity on nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), whether stress sensitization exists in specific types of SLEs, and the stress-buffering effect of self-esteem. This study aimed to investigate whether exposure to child maltreatment increases adolescent's vulnerability to the effects of dependent and independent SLEs on later NSSI and whether self-esteem buffers this risk.
Child maltreatment; Self-esteem; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Dependent stressful life events; Stress sensitization