Meiksin R, Ponsford R, Kyegombe N, Kohli A, Bonell C. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37864423
Widespread among adolescents in England, dating and relationship violence (DRV) is associated with subsequent injuries and serious mental health problems. While DRV prevention interventions often aim to shift harmful social norms, no established measures exist to assess relevant norms and their role in mediating DRV outcomes. We conducted cognitive interviews exploring the understandability and answerability of candidate measures of social norms relating to DRV and gender roles, informing measure refinement. In all, 11 participants aged 13 to 15 from one school in England participated. Cognitive interviews tested two items assessing descriptive norms (beliefs about what behaviors are typical), three assessing injunctive norms (beliefs about what is socially acceptable), and (for comparison) one assessing personal attitudes.
Language: en
adolescents; qualitative; social norms; dating and relationship violence; measurement