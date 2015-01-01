|
Citation
Waddell JT, Sternberg A, Eisenberg N, Chassin L. J. Youth Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37864729
Abstract
Research suggests that parental substance use disorder is associated with adolescent drinking indirectly through negative urgency, a form of impulsivity that is particularly associated with high-risk drinking. Moreover, childhood mechanisms of risk may play a role in this developmental chain such that childhood temperament and parenting may be mechanisms through which parental substance use disorder is associated with adolescent negative urgency and drinking behavior. Therefore, the current study tested whether parental substance use disorder was indirectly associated with adolescent drinking frequency through childhood temperament (i.e., "dysregulated irritability") and adolescent negative urgency, and whether relations differed by levels of maternal support and consistency of discipline. Data come from a multigenerational, longitudinal study of familial substance use disorder (N = 276, M(age) in childhood = 6.28 (SD = 1.16), M(age) in adolescence = 15.86 (SD = 1.56), 45.3% female).
Language: en
Keywords
Parenting; Development; Adolescent drinking; Negative Urgency; Temperament