Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a pervasive public health epidemic that influences child health and thriving. In this article, we discuss how pediatric healthcare providers and systems can create healing-centered spaces to support IPV survivors and their children. We review the use of universal education and resource provision to share information about IPV during all clinical encounters as a healing-centered alternative to screening. We also review how to support survivors who may share experiences of IPV, focused on validation, affirmation, and connection to resources. Clinicians are provided key action items to implement in their clinical settings.

