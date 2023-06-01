SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jarvis L, Randell KA. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 70(6): 1087-1102.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pcl.2023.06.006

37865432

Adolescent relationship abuse (ARA) is highly prevalent across all sociodemographic groups with negative outcomes in multiple domains of health. Using a healing-centered engagement approach, health care providers can support healthy adolescent relationships and connect ARA survivors to resources and supports to ensure health and well-being. Essential components of health care support for adolescents experiencing ARA include validation of disclosure, assessing safety, a warm hand-off to advocacy resources, addressing immediate and long-term health needs, and connection to a trusted adult. Informing adolescents about limits of confidentiality and use of shared decision-making after ARA disclosure recognizes adolescents' lived experiences and emerging autonomy.


Violence prevention; Control; Reproductive coercion; Healing-centered engagement; Adolescent relationship abuse; Power; Teen dating violence

