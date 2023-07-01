Abstract

Firearms are the leading cause of death for US youth, overtaking motor vehicle collisions in 2020. Approximately 65% are due to homicide, 30% are due to suicide, 3.5% are due to unintentional injuries, 2% are undetermined intent, and 0.5% are from legal interventions. In homes with firearms, the likelihood of unintentional death, suicide, and homicide is three to four times higher than those without firearms. Secure storage of firearms, having them locked, unloaded, and separate from ammunition can prevent unintentional firearm injuries.

