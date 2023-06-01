SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tolliver DG, He Y, Kistin CJ. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 70(6): 1143-1152.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pcl.2023.06.013

PMID

37865436

Abstract

Child maltreatment is associated with significant morbidity, and prevention is a public health priority. Given evidence of interpersonal and structural racism in child protective service assessment and response, equity must be prioritized for both acute interventions and preventive initiatives aimed at supporting children and their families. Clinicians who care for children are well positioned to support families, and the patient-centered medical home, in collaboration with community-based services, has unique potential as a locus for maltreatment prevention services. Clinicians can advocate for policies that support families and decrease the risk of child maltreatment.


Language: en

Keywords

Prevention; Child maltreatment; Abuse; Neglect; Disproportionality; Patient-centered medical home; Racism

