SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arenson M, Forkey H. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 70(6): 1183-1200.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pcl.2023.06.010

PMID

37865439

Abstract

Addressing violence in pediatrics requires a working knowledge of trauma-informed care (TIC). TIC weaves together our current understanding of evolution, child development, and human physiology and how these explain common childhood responses to traumatic events. In this article, we describe our current approach to treating childhood trauma in the context of violence. Ultimately, TIC relies on the pediatrician's ability to keep trauma high on their differential diagnosis. TIC leverages a child's natural strengths and biologic processes by (1) scaffolding the patient's relationships to safe, stable, and nurturing adults and (2) strengthening core resilience skills while addressing trauma symptoms when necessary.


Language: en

Keywords

Adverse childhood experiences; Trauma-informed care; Child development; Human stress response; Positive childhood experiences; Relational health; Toxic stress

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print