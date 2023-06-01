Abstract

Addressing violence in pediatrics requires a working knowledge of trauma-informed care (TIC). TIC weaves together our current understanding of evolution, child development, and human physiology and how these explain common childhood responses to traumatic events. In this article, we describe our current approach to treating childhood trauma in the context of violence. Ultimately, TIC relies on the pediatrician's ability to keep trauma high on their differential diagnosis. TIC leverages a child's natural strengths and biologic processes by (1) scaffolding the patient's relationships to safe, stable, and nurturing adults and (2) strengthening core resilience skills while addressing trauma symptoms when necessary.

