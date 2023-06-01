Abstract

This article examines the complex interplay between mental health and violence among children. Although children with mental illness are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators, this article describes the few mental health conditions associated with increased violent behavior among children. Next, the authors examine the spectrum of mental health sequelae among children following exposure to various forms of violence. Lastly, the authors discuss the underutilization of mental health services in this population and highlight screening and intervention tools available to pediatric clinicians caring for children exposed to violence.

