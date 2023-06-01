SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Romer D, Bushman BJ, Rich M. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 70(6): 1217-1224.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pcl.2023.06.015

37865441

Firearm violence is now the leading cause of youth fatalities in the United States. This article outlines the various ways that entertainment media glorify the use of firearms and how this content can influence youth interest and use of guns. Social media are also increasingly serving as a source of risk for exposure to firearms. Counseling parents about the impact of media exposure to firearms on their children's health, and how to mitigate these risks, can be effective in promoting their children's health and safety.


Homicide; Suicide; Firearm violence; Mass shooting; Firearm access; Media violence; Neighborhood violence; School shooting

