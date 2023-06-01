SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Culyba AJ, Fleegler EW, Pratt AH, Lee LK. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 70(6): 1225-1238.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pcl.2023.06.012

37865442

Given the complexities of youth violence prevention and longstanding violence inequities, advocacy by pediatric clinicians provides a critical voice to represent youth at multiple levels to address the myriad contributors and effects of youth violence. Institutional, community, state, and federal programs, policies, and legislation are required to support a public health approach to the amelioration of youth violence. This article focuses on the role of pediatric clinicians in advocating for youth and families, promoting change within clinical and hospital systems, partnering with communities to advance evidence-informed prevention and intervention, and legislative advocacy to advance violence prevention policy, research, and practice.


Legislation; Advocacy; Community partnerships; Youth violence prevention

