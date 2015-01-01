SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schachtman R, Gallegos J, Kaiser CR. Person. Soc. Psychol. Bull. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/01461672231203290

37864478

Bystander intervention is a powerful response to sexual harassment that reduces victims' burden to respond. However, gender prototypes depicting sexual harassment victims as prototypical women (i.e., stereotypically feminine) may hinder intervention when harassment targets women who deviate from this prototype. Across four preregistered experiments (N = 1,270 Americans), we test whether bystanders intervene less readily in nonprototypical (vs. prototypical) women's sexual harassment. Participants observed a man manager ask a series of increasingly sexually harassing job interview questions toward either a gender prototypical or nonprototypical woman by traits (Studies 1-3) or gender identity (Study 4). Participants were instructed to intervene to stop the interview if/when they judged the questions as inappropriate. A meta-analysis revealed participants had a greater threshold for intervention when harassment targeted a nonprototypical (vs. prototypical) woman-a small but meaningful effect. Efforts to foster bystander intervention in sexual harassment would benefit by recognizing this neglect of nonprototypical women.


gender stereotyping; helping/prosocial behavior; prejudice/stereotyping; sexism; sexual harassment/violence

