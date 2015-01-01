SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Roza TH, Marchionatti LE, Gosmann NP, do Canto GC, Machado PV, Massuda R, Passos IC, Kessler FHP, Magalhães PVS, Telles LEB. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.13009

37864416

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is one of the leading causes of death, with a trend for its increase in Brazil in past decades. This study aimed to review the characteristics of suicides in Brazilian postmortem studies.

METHODS: Studies investigating suicide deaths in Brazil, and based on autopsy or psychological autopsy were included. Proportions were pooled across studies with the use of random and fixed effects models.

RESULTS: 6777 references were retrieved from six databases (searches up to January, 2023), and 45 studies included. In autopsy studies (k = 37, n = 16,231), substance use at toxicological analysis was found in 36.42% of cases (95% CI: 30.05-43.32), previous suicide attempts in 23.92% (95% CI: 6.73-57.78). In psychological autopsy studies (k = 8, n = 139), previous suicide attempts were reported in 28.09% (95% CI: 19.74-38.28), psychiatric conditions/symptoms in 90.67% (95% CI: 67.79-97.82), family history of suicidality in 21.33% (95% CI: 13.5-32.03). Most suicide deaths were reported in males and took place at the victim's home, hanging was the most frequent suicide method. Included studies presented significant limitations in quality assessment.

CONCLUSION: Future studies should present more robust methodology, including bigger samples, the use of controls, and validated methodology.


Brazil; epidemiology; autopsy; suicide; public health; psychological autopsy

