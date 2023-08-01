Abstract

One of the arguments in favour for the introduction of Automated Vehicles (AVs) is that they will improve road safety by reducing the frequency and severity of on-road collisions. However, if drivers have a poor mental model for the capabilities and limitations of the automation, they may over-trust and activate the automation in inappropriate road conditions leading to a collision. To address this, an online video-based training programme was developed to improve drivers' mental models for when an AV can be activated, and this was compared to the current AV driver training method (i.e. owner's manual) in a matched pairs experiment. Drivers were matched on their locus of control, age and gender before reading an owner's manual (control group) or reading an owner's manual and undergoing the new online training programme (experimental group). Their trust in automation and mental models were measured before and after training. This experiment found that the online training programme in combination with an owner's manual led to a greater improvement in drivers' mental models for when the automation can be activated compared to the owner's manual in isolation. Additionally, as both training programmes exposed drivers to the limitations of the automation, both training programmes reduced drivers' trust in automation. The online training programme can be completed anywhere, at any time and on any device, which makes it highly convenient. Therefore, there could be greater acceptance amongst current licenced drivers who may not be receptive to more training.

Language: en