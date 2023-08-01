SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Navarro J, Gaujoux V, Claude Ouimet M, Ferreri L, Reynaud E. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 98: 47-60.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trf.2023.08.003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to better understand how music listening impacts driving behaviours, two common activities. Driving behaviours were categorized into three levels of cognitive control (operational, tactical, and strategical) while the selection of the musical background experienced during simulated driving was left to participants. The following characteristics were considered as candidates to investigate driving behaviours changes: individual characteristics in terms of driving experience and music listener (i.e., individual sensitivity to music reward and frequency of music listening), music parameters (i.e., tempo, mode), and mood and emotional changes induced by music. Ninety-two drivers' behaviours were analysed in a variety of simulated driving situations. The findings support the rationale that musical background has the potential to impact driving behaviours. Driving behaviours requiring an "operational" level of cognitive control were found to be the most influenced by the musical stimuli. Music listening was also found to generate mood and emotion changes, which can in turn influence driving behaviours, especially when the induced emotional valence is negative. However, background music's influence on driving behaviours, either direct or mediated by emotional or mood changes, seemed rather limited in terms of effect size.


Language: en

Keywords

Background music; Car driving; Driving behaviours; Emotion; Mood; Tempo

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print