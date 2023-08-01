Abstract

The purpose of this study was to better understand how music listening impacts driving behaviours, two common activities. Driving behaviours were categorized into three levels of cognitive control (operational, tactical, and strategical) while the selection of the musical background experienced during simulated driving was left to participants. The following characteristics were considered as candidates to investigate driving behaviours changes: individual characteristics in terms of driving experience and music listener (i.e., individual sensitivity to music reward and frequency of music listening), music parameters (i.e., tempo, mode), and mood and emotional changes induced by music. Ninety-two drivers' behaviours were analysed in a variety of simulated driving situations. The findings support the rationale that musical background has the potential to impact driving behaviours. Driving behaviours requiring an "operational" level of cognitive control were found to be the most influenced by the musical stimuli. Music listening was also found to generate mood and emotion changes, which can in turn influence driving behaviours, especially when the induced emotional valence is negative. However, background music's influence on driving behaviours, either direct or mediated by emotional or mood changes, seemed rather limited in terms of effect size.

