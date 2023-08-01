|
Citation
|
Laqua A, Schnee J, Pletinckx J, Meywerk M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 98: 61-72.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
E-bike riding contributes to a more sustainable lifestyle by offering health and environmental benefits. Especially e-mountain bikes enjoy great popularity in hilly areas. Although the frequency of use depends substantially on the perceived riding experience, little is known about factors influencing the riding experience. The present work aimed to explore factors influencing the riding experience on e-mountain bikes using a two-step approach. Subjective and objective factors influencing the riding experience were determined through qualitative content analysis of data collected in an interview study (Study 1) with 23 active e-mountain bike riders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cycling study; E-bike; E-mountain bike; Rider behaviour; Riding performance; User experience