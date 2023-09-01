|
Citation
|
Fink PDS, Alsamsam M, Brown JR, Kindler HD, Giudice NA. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 98: 91-103.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As self-driving technology advances, there is enormous potential to optimize fully autonomous vehicles (FAVs) for use by people who are blind and visually impaired (BVI). Today, BVI users often rely on ridesharing services for daily travel, which present both challenges and opportunities for researchers interested in the accessible design of FAVs. The parallels between current BVI travel experiences in rideshares and predictions that FAV services will adopt rideshared models presents an enticing opportunity to use ridesharing as a proxy for understanding BVI needs in future FAV transportation. However, a key challenge is identifying the extent to which FAVs should be designed to provide the same assistance that human drivers currently provide for BVI travelers in rideshares. To address this issue, ridesharing users with visual impairment (n = 187) within the United States completed a survey instrument designed to assess and compare desires for interactions, information, and assistance between human operated and fully autonomous rideshare vehicles, as well as the modality of information delivery (auditory and/or haptic).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accessible transportation; Autonomous vehicles; People with visual impairment; Ridesharing; Social AI