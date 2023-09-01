|
Shakir Mahmud M, Gates TJ, Usamah Megat Johari M, Jashami H, Bamney A, Savolainen PT. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 98: 157-169.
Abstract
The effects of a traffic control devices on drivers at different speed percentiles, particularly on the faster drivers, are of specific interest due to their higher likelihood of crash involvement. A study was designed to evaluate how the dynamic speed feedback signs (DSFS) affect drivers while transitioning from a high-speed to a low-speed environment. A total of 5 sites were selected, which included a freeway exit ramp, two speed transition zones, and two high-speed rural highway curves. Vehicle speed profiles approaching and entering these critical locations were collected before and after installing the DSFS. Based on the tracked speed of the free-flowing vehicles before the influence area, drivers were categorized as slower drivers, average drivers, and faster drivers using the 15th and 85th percentile speed at each site. Overall, installing the DSFS resulted in a significant reduction in speed across all locations for all sites. Drivers were found to reduce their speed while approaching the curve, traversing through the speed transition zones, and entering the curves or reduced speed limit areas.
Keywords
Driver behavior; Dynamic speed feedback sign; Faster drivers; Freeway exit ramps; Lane departure crashes; Rural highway curves; Speed transition zones; Speeding