Abstract

This study focuses on the association between cognitive, medical, and physical difficulties; mental illness; travel autonomy; and perceptions of the possibilities of participating in desired daily activities; further, we examine their association with happiness and life satisfaction. We present and empirically test an integrated framework with travel autonomy, defined as the prerequisites, freedom, and possibility to travel the way one wants, at its core. We use web survey data (n = 1041) collected in Sweden in 2021. Using partial least squares structural equations, we find a valid and reliable model with travel autonomy as a distinct and reliable latent construct. Furthermore, travel autonomy yields significant paths to perceived accessibility, happiness, and life satisfaction, highlighting the importance of capabilities, independent travel, freedom, and possibilities in the overall construct of travel autonomy. Finally, mental illness plays an important role in how people rate their travel autonomy.

