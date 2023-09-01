|
Tselentis DI, Papadimitriou E. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 98: 254-268.
Abstract
|
Driving pattern recognition has been applied for the purposes of driving styles identification and harsh driving events detection. However, the evolution of driving behavior around and especially before such events has not been investigated at a microscopic level. The objective of this research is to reveal existing driving patterns around harsh events at the driving 'pulse' level i.e. a few seconds before and after the event. For that purpose, a time-series clustering approach is applied on speed and heart rate metrics of individual drivers using data collected from a large naturalistic driving study.
Driving Pattern Recognition; Driving pulse; Heart-Rate patterns; Speed Patterns; Time-series Clustering; Unsupervised Learning