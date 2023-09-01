|
Bluhm LF, Eisele D, Schubert W, Banse R. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 98: 269-279.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
In this study, the effect of a frontal brake light (FBL) on children's willingness to cross the road was investigated. While recent studies have investigated effects of an FBL their samples consisted exclusively of adults. The results and conclusions of these studies may not be applicable to children due to their partially less developed cognitive capabilities. Accordingly, the aim of this study was to investigate the effects of an FBL on children's willingness to cross a vehicle's path. In a mixed design simulation study, participants were assigned to an experimental condition (EC), in which vehicles were equipped with an FBL, or to a control condition (CC), in which vehicles were not equipped with an FBL. Children aged six to twelve watched videos from the perspective of a pedestrian standing at the curb. A vehicle with an initial speed of 30 km/h approached either by maintaining the speed or by decelerating. In the latter case, the braking onset was varied (55 m or 32 m from the pedestrian's position). Participants' task was to indicate their willingness to cross the road in front of the vehicle at five different distances.
Language: en
Automated vehicle; Children’s crossing behaviour; External human-machine-Interface; Frontal brake light; Interaction