The rapid development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology has raised concerns about the ability of ordinary drivers to safely interact with these systems without formal training or practice sessions. This study investigates the impact of training on drivers' ability to interact with ADAS functions, aiming to enhance road safety and prepare drivers for future autonomous driving. To do so the study compared novice and experienced drivers' performance across various driving training sessions separated by different time intervals. Using a simulation-based driving scenario, a diverse group of participants with different ages, genders, driving experience, and ADAS usage frequencies was recruited. Participants were instructed to drive a virtual subject vehicle (SV) multiple times with different time intervals and various ADAS functions being activated and/or deactivated. Data on steering wheel input, acceleration, braking, event triggering time, response time, and vehicle lateral position were collected and analysed. Participants' performance, measured in terms of accuracy, reaction time in interacting with ADAS functions, and vehicle control when they are interacting with those functions, was assessed after each training session.
Language: en
ADAS; Autonomous vehicles; Driver behavior; Driver distraction; Driver training; Mental model