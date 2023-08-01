Abstract

Several studies have investigated implicit communication, such as driving dynamics, as a way to communicate vehicle or driver intention to pedestrians, indicating that "good" human driving behavior is sufficient to ensure a subjectively safe crossing, regardless of the vehicle's automation status. Using a video-based laboratory experiment, the present study investigates the extent to which such findings can be transferred to more complex driving maneuvers, such as turning. The results reveal that even in this case, driving dynamics and distance remain the main determinants of crossing decisions and perceived safety. To be able to draw conclusions for vehicle algorithms, more driving maneuvers need to be investigated and analyzed.

