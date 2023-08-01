SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Harkin AM, Harkin KA, Petzoldt T. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 98: 297-317.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trf.2023.08.004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Several studies have investigated implicit communication, such as driving dynamics, as a way to communicate vehicle or driver intention to pedestrians, indicating that "good" human driving behavior is sufficient to ensure a subjectively safe crossing, regardless of the vehicle's automation status. Using a video-based laboratory experiment, the present study investigates the extent to which such findings can be transferred to more complex driving maneuvers, such as turning. The results reveal that even in this case, driving dynamics and distance remain the main determinants of crossing decisions and perceived safety. To be able to draw conclusions for vehicle algorithms, more driving maneuvers need to be investigated and analyzed.


Language: en

Keywords

Automated vehicle; Implicit communication; Pedestrian; Turning manoeuvre

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print