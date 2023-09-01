Abstract

The low-pressure (and low-oxygen) environment in plateau regions significantly impacts the driver's perception-reaction time (PRT) and, in turn, road safety. However, drivers faced increased workloads at interchange exit areas while the Tibet region experienced a significant improvement in high-grade highway construction. Therefore, this study aimed to quantitatively analyze the influence of the plateau environment on PRT. Using a UC/win-road simulator, 6 scenarios of expressway exit ramps were constructed. Then, a total of 50 participants (35 males, 15 females) in Nanjing (altitude of 50 m) and 50 participants (36 males, 14 females) in Lhasa (altitude of 3650 m) were recruited for the simulation experiments. The driver's PRT was measured according to the visual fixation characteristics (using an eye-tracking device) and vehicle running data. The no-difference in PRT for various scenarios was validated using the one-way-ANOVA test. Then, the Spearman bivariate correlation and generalized linear regression model were used to analyze the influence of driver's age, driving experience, gender, and acclimation period on PRT. In addition, the difference in PRT of different groups of plain and plateau drivers was further analyzed using the Mann-Whiteney U and Kruskal-Wallis tests. Although driving experience and gender affected the PRT of the plain and plateau drivers, the effect was greater in the plain areas. The low-pressure environment at high altitude had a more significant impact on young novice male drivers. These findings serve as valuable references for refining the design of expressway exit ramps and improving road safety in the plateau areas.

