Abstract

Little research on motorcycling safety and rider behaviour has been performed in Belgium. This study used the Motorcycle Rider Behaviour Questionnaire (MRBQ) as part of a larger questionnaire on motorcyclist safety. Data was collected in Flanders (i.e., the Dutch speaking part of Belgium) through 560 motorcycle riders by means of a questionnaire that consisted out of the MRBQ, demographics, personal background, riding experience and exposure, vehicle information, and self-reported (near) crashes and fined offences.



RESULTS showed a factor structure consistent with previous studies, comprising the factors 'traffic errors', 'speed violations', 'stunts', 'protective gear', and 'control errors'. Due to the limited number of crashes, only an effect on near-crashes and violations was observed for some of the MRBQ factors, as well as for the age and exposure of riders. This research indicated that the MRBQ has its merits in terms of both construct and predictive validity. Nonetheless, the MRBQ was found to be subject to limitations. The need for more research was raised to examine the potential presence and impact of a social desirability bias and common method variance. Additionally, Implications for practitioners and policy makers have been discussed.

Language: en