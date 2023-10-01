|
Citation
Vandael Schreurs K, Ross V, Brijs K. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 98: 337-353.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Little research on motorcycling safety and rider behaviour has been performed in Belgium. This study used the Motorcycle Rider Behaviour Questionnaire (MRBQ) as part of a larger questionnaire on motorcyclist safety. Data was collected in Flanders (i.e., the Dutch speaking part of Belgium) through 560 motorcycle riders by means of a questionnaire that consisted out of the MRBQ, demographics, personal background, riding experience and exposure, vehicle information, and self-reported (near) crashes and fined offences.
Language: en
Keywords
Factor structure; MRBQ; Powered two wheelers; Predictive validity; Social desirability bias