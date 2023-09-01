|
Arafat ME, Larue GS, Demmel S, Rakotonirainy A, Dehkordi SG. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 98: 354-367.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Pedestrian safety is a significant concern for transportation professionals, especially the risky behaviour of pedestrians using mobile phones, such as entering a road crossing illegally or entering the crossing with a delay. While several investigations have highlighted the significance of mobile phone distraction while walking and interventions developed to mitigate this risk, the effectiveness of such interventions remains unaddressed. This research, therefore, investigated the effects of two distraction warning strategies, in-ground flashing lights and phone app, in a simulator-based virtual reality environment (N = 26). The study was conducted with a repeated measure design where participants participated in three scenarios (two with interventions and one without) while conducting a visually distractive task on a mobile phone. Twelve road intersections in the Brisbane CBD (Australia) were replicated and equipped with in-ground flashing lights or a phone app where the mobile phone screen edge colour changes based on traffic light signalling. A control condition of no intervention was also used. Each intervention was assessed to be beneficial based on reaction time and behaviour.
Language: en
Countermeasures; Distraction; Mobile phone; Pedestrian safety; Virtual reality