Abstract

Traffic congestion has been regarded as one of the most challenging problems in the urban transportation systems. The problem becomes trickier at traffic bottlenecks where the heavy traffic flow spills over and over-saturation appears, and the coordination of traffic control strategies in a network scale is required. With the information availability and control precision enabled by connected and automated vehicle (CAV) technologies, this study proposes a network-level traffic coordination method with dynamic entrance holding in a mixed CAV traffic, and establishes a two-layer framework to develop traffic control strategies to handle the over-saturation problem. In the upper layer, the coordination of signal control among intersections is optimized to minimize travel cost within the network. The upper bound of travel delays under the control strategy is theoretically derived and the critical traffic volume is specified for designing the entrance holding strategy. To accelerate the solving process, a two-stage solution method along with a series of valid inequations are developed, and the feasibility and optimality of the solution are investigated. In the lower layer, a dynamic entrance holding strategy is put forward to regulate the entering traffic at network perimeters to avoid over-saturation and improve traffic orderliness. To enhance the holding effectiveness, a traffic prediction method is created to capture the future traffic evolution based on the real-time information, and combined with the flow reservation mechanism to proactively adjust the holding strategy in real time. Simulation experiments are conducted to evaluate the performance of the proposed methodologies, and compare with other control strategies. The results show that the coordinated method could substantially improve traffic mobility within the network, especially in high traffic demands.

