Abstract

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) is a new way to understand mobility, which integrates services such as car-sharing, bike-sharing, public transport, etc. Its goal is that mobility requirements be no longer fulfilled by privately owning mobility resources, but by requesting them on-demand. In this paper we considered the willingness to adopt MaaS services, choices between different kinds of MaaS subscriptions as well as the choice between MaaS and private vehicle ownership by means of two choice-experiments, address simultaneously on the basis of an hybrid-choice modeling (HCM) framework. The results show that the willingness to adopt MaaS is greatly influenced by the socio-demographic characteristics of the individuals, while the willingness-to-pay for different mobility services within MaaS subscriptions lies below the current prices paid for those services individually. However, the willingness-to-pay exhibits a large variation across individuals indicating that MaaS may be interesting for specific user groups.

