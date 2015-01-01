|
Citation
Balbontin C, Hensher DA, Beck MJ. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2023; 176: e103827.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
COVID-19 had unprecedented consequences in our daily routines and habits. From a transportation context, there is the potential for unintended positive consequences on sustainability made possible by working remotely or from home (WFH) which reduced mobility significantly. However, there were some significant negative effects such as the increase of car use leading to congestion and erosion of sustainability gains. This paper uses data collected during the three years of the pandemic (2020, 2021 and 2022) in two metropolitan areas in Australia to estimate the changes in workers' daily decision to not work, WFH or to commute by different modes of transport with a special focus on active modes and public transport. A hybrid choice model is estimated which includes three latent variables: life satisfaction, concern towards the use of public transport, and social-meeting loving attitude.
Language: en
Keywords
Active modes; Hybrid choice model; Life satisfaction; Public transport; Work from home