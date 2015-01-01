SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alrubaye GIH, Miyauchi H. Tech. J. Adv. Mobil. 2023; 4(5): 62-73.

(Copyright © 2023, Japan UAS Industrial Development Association)

10.34590/tjam.4.5_62

With the launch of new operations of drones starting in the UA level 4 Flight in Japan or the U-Space in EU, various practical drone operations are increasing rapidly. While it is considered that regulations on specific operations are also required at the same time, in this paper, the author was able to examine the application of the characteristic operation methods applied in each country in the Japanese civil engineering and architecture industry and the need for specific new regulations by examining regulations or research trends related to drones in various countries, and systematically & collectively convert them to data.


Language: ja

Architecture; Civil engineerin; Construction; Drone; Global; Regulations

