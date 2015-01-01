Abstract

The study assessed gender-based violence (GBV) in Northern Ghana with a focus on intimate partner violence (IPV), other forms of violence against women, and the general perception held on gendered-based violence in the regions. The causal factors militating against the general development of women are also closely examined. It draws on the ecological model to unpack the dynamics of GBV in Northern Ghana with the general objective of promoting gender equality in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The study analyzed qualitative and quantitative data from 450 males and females sampled in three districts in Northern Ghana. The study finds that where there is a misunderstanding in conjugal relationships, men are likely to resort to the use of violence to resolve it. The sociocultural acceptance of GBV could mean that both genders do not perceive male violence as deviant behavior. Imperatively, governmental and nongovernmental agencies should prioritize challenging cultural norms that normalize deviant behaviors.

