Alo SA, Sedegah DD, Tuffour M, Akolaa RA. Sex. Gend. Policy 2023; 6(3): 132-148.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
The study assessed gender-based violence (GBV) in Northern Ghana with a focus on intimate partner violence (IPV), other forms of violence against women, and the general perception held on gendered-based violence in the regions. The causal factors militating against the general development of women are also closely examined. It draws on the ecological model to unpack the dynamics of GBV in Northern Ghana with the general objective of promoting gender equality in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The study analyzed qualitative and quantitative data from 450 males and females sampled in three districts in Northern Ghana. The study finds that where there is a misunderstanding in conjugal relationships, men are likely to resort to the use of violence to resolve it. The sociocultural acceptance of GBV could mean that both genders do not perceive male violence as deviant behavior. Imperatively, governmental and nongovernmental agencies should prioritize challenging cultural norms that normalize deviant behaviors.
Language: en
conjugal relationship; gender-based violence; intimate partner violence; norte de Ghana; Northern Ghana; relación conyugal; violencia de género; violencia de pareja; 亲密伴侣暴力; 加纳北部; 基于性别的暴力; 夫妻关系