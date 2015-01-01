|
Citation
Kopels S. Sch. Soc. Work J. 2023; 47(2): ix-xviii.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Lyceum Books)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
I am taking a break from writing about lawsuits that focus on school shootings (Kopels, 2022a, 2022b) to spotlight a recent lawsuit on names and preferred pronoun usage. This editorial will look at a new court case in which a middle school teacher sued her school district employer, claiming that she was forced to resign from her position because of her religious beliefs. In December 2022, Vivian Geraghty, a teacher for the Jackson Local School District (the District) in Massillon, Ohio, sued the District in federal court for allegedly forcing her to resign from her position as a middle school teacher at Jackson Memorial Middle School.
