Citation
Shriberg D, Nygaard MA, Carlock K, Wood M, Brahm A, Flores H, Melfi EP. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2023; 52(4): 464-477.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, National Association of School Psychologists)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Social justice is a term that has grown in prominence in school psychology over the past several years. This increased emphasis on social justice heightens the need for empirical research that speaks to the application of social justice principles to school psychology practice. In this study, nine school psychologists across three states were interviewed regarding their views and experiences as related to social justice. Key findings include an emphasis on equity both at the individual and systemic levels. Participants indicated a personal commitment to social justice, but indicated mixed success in translating this practice to their work, noting several barriers both in terms of their own knowledge and skills as well as institutional barriers.
Language: en
Keywords
advocacy; equity; Samuel Y. Song; school psychology; social justice; systemic change