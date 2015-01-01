Abstract

Social justice is a term that has grown in prominence in school psychology over the past several years. This increased emphasis on social justice heightens the need for empirical research that speaks to the application of social justice principles to school psychology practice. In this study, nine school psychologists across three states were interviewed regarding their views and experiences as related to social justice. Key findings include an emphasis on equity both at the individual and systemic levels. Participants indicated a personal commitment to social justice, but indicated mixed success in translating this practice to their work, noting several barriers both in terms of their own knowledge and skills as well as institutional barriers.



RESULTS highlighted: (a) the importance of taking personal responsibility for bringing social justice principles into practice, (b) modeling what one preaches, (c) educating others, (d) navigating political structures within schools, and (e) a call for greater professional development opportunities oriented towards social justice, beginning with graduate studies. IMPACT STATEMENT This is the first known multistate study of what bringing social justice principles into practice might look like from the perspective of school psychology practitioners. This study contributes both to further developing the conceptual underpinnings of social justice in school psychology, as well as articulating applied numerous action steps, such as diversifying the field, a commitment to self-growth, educating others, modeling what one preaches, and using one's professional toolbox and political savvy to navigate school structures.

Language: en