Abstract

This study explores the complex relationship between traffic noise and school children's cognition, acknowledging existing empirical inconsistencies and aiming to contribute to a richer understanding of this pivotal issue. Schools adjacent to noisy roads were selected, and outdoor noise levels were measured employing a Kimo dB300 sound level meter, focusing on noise level indices L(Aeq), L(10), and L(90). Subsequent calculations were performed to determine the noise pollution level (L(np)), noise climate (NC), and traffic noise index (TNI), revealing a severe noise exposure when compared to standard guidelines. A perception questionnaire for various noise and acoustic factors influencing cognition was developed, and 1524 student responses were collected. Data analysis incorporated Principal Component Analysis (PCA) and Exploratory Factor Analysis (EFA) for dimension reduction, revealing three latent factors labelled 'annoyance,' 'behaviour,' and 'cognition'. Further, Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) was utilized to explore multivariate relationships between variables and latent factors. Resultant path coefficients were obtained as 0.12, 0.98, and 0.10 for the impact of 'behaviour' and 'annoyance' on 'cognition' and the correlation between 'annoyance' and 'behaviour', respectively.



FINDINGS underscore a potent positive impact of annoyance, stemming from acute ambient noise exposure, on the deterioration of children's cognition. While suggesting that ambient noise may be correlated with adverse health impacts due to its influence on cognition, this study emphasizes the pressing necessity for noise mitigation in roadside schools and stringent enforcement of noise pollution guidelines in academic zones.

Language: en