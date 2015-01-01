|
Citation
Shukla A, Tandel BN. Environ. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37866536
Abstract
This study explores the complex relationship between traffic noise and school children's cognition, acknowledging existing empirical inconsistencies and aiming to contribute to a richer understanding of this pivotal issue. Schools adjacent to noisy roads were selected, and outdoor noise levels were measured employing a Kimo dB300 sound level meter, focusing on noise level indices L(Aeq), L(10), and L(90). Subsequent calculations were performed to determine the noise pollution level (L(np)), noise climate (NC), and traffic noise index (TNI), revealing a severe noise exposure when compared to standard guidelines. A perception questionnaire for various noise and acoustic factors influencing cognition was developed, and 1524 student responses were collected. Data analysis incorporated Principal Component Analysis (PCA) and Exploratory Factor Analysis (EFA) for dimension reduction, revealing three latent factors labelled 'annoyance,' 'behaviour,' and 'cognition'. Further, Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) was utilized to explore multivariate relationships between variables and latent factors. Resultant path coefficients were obtained as 0.12, 0.98, and 0.10 for the impact of 'behaviour' and 'annoyance' on 'cognition' and the correlation between 'annoyance' and 'behaviour', respectively.
Keywords
Cognition; School children; Exploratory factor analysis (EFA); Structural equation modeling (SEM); Traffic noise index (TNI)